Steadfast Group's $7.7 Billion Takeover: A New Era for Australian Insurance

Steadfast Group, an Australian insurance broker, has agreed to a $7.7 billion takeover offer from a U.S. consortium led by KKR. Amwins Group and Dragoneer Investment will acquire Steadfast's operations, with shareholders set to receive a significant premium. The deal is expected to conclude by December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 15:06 IST
Steadfast Group's $7.7 Billion Takeover: A New Era for Australian Insurance

In a major development in the insurance sector, Steadfast Group, an Australian insurance broker, announced on Friday that it has accepted a takeover bid valued at A$7.7 billion from a U.S. consortium. This consortium is notably backed by the investment powerhouse KKR.

Under this agreement, Amwins Group, a prominent insurance distributor, will acquire Steadfast's underwriting agency operations. Meanwhile, U.S.-based Dragoneer Investment is set to take over Steadfast's broking business. Shareholders are to receive A$6 per share, reflecting a 51.9% premium over the stock's closing price on June 9.

The board of Steadfast has unanimously recommended that shareholders approve the plan, assuming no better offers emerge. The deal still needs an independent expert's endorsement but is projected to close by December, according to Steadfast's recent filing.

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