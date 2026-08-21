Tesla's Largest Recall in China Targets Safety Concerns

Tesla is set to implement software fixes for millions of vehicles in China after a recall due to safety concerns. Emergency door handles and driver-attention monitoring issues prompted the recall of 2.98 million and 2.74 million vehicles, respectively. The fixes include warning labels and OTA updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 16:21 IST
Tesla's Largest Recall in China Targets Safety Concerns
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Tesla is undertaking its largest-ever recall in the Chinese market, set to roll out software fixes for millions of its vehicles, according to the country's market regulator on Monday.

The recall, effective September 25, affects 2.98 million China-made and imported Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X cars due to difficulties in identifying the emergency door release handles, which could impede escape or rescue following a severe crash and electrical system failure. Tesla plans to rectify this with warning labels and an over-the-air (OTA) update that automatically lowers windows post-collision.

In a separate recall, Tesla will immediately address safety concerns in 2.74 million China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. The recall involves an OTA update aimed at enhancing driver-attention monitoring during assisted steering and other driver-assistance operations, aiming to reduce collision risks from inattentive driver responses.

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