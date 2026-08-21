US-Iran Tensions Escalate Amid Sanction Threats

Iran has vowed to deliver a 'devastating' response to new US threats after Washington announced plans for tougher sanctions aimed at toppling the Iranian government. US Treasury chief Scott Bessent warned of economic consequences for nations aiding Iran, while oil prices fluctuated amid concerns over Gulf energy exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 14:57 IST
US-Iran Tensions Escalate Amid Sanction Threats
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Iran declared on Friday an intention to deliver 'devastating' responses to new US threats, following Washington's pledge to impose tougher sanctions aimed at destabilizing the Iranian leadership.

US Treasury chief Scott Bessent's statement came after President Donald Trump warned countries against aiding Iran, suggesting significant economic ramifications. Tehran labeled these sanctions as 'economic terrorism' and remained steadfast in its resolve.

Conversely, the US continues grappling with high fuel prices, pushing President Trump to seek resolutions, particularly with the reimposed blockade affecting oil flows from Iran to major buyers like China.

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