Tesla's Major Recall: Addressing Safety Concerns in China

Tesla is set to implement software fixes on millions of vehicles in China, marking its largest recall there. Nearly 3 million vehicles will undergo software updates and modifications to enhance safety features, addressing concerns about emergency door release visibility and driver attention during assisted driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 16:23 IST
Tesla's Major Recall: Addressing Safety Concerns in China
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Tesla has announced a significant recall in China, involving nearly 3 million vehicles, as confirmed by the country's market regulator on Monday. This action represents the automaker's most extensive recall within this crucial market.

The recall, effective September 25, pertains to both China-made and imported vehicles, specifically the Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X. The move arises from concerns that emergency door release handles may be hard to identify in emergencies, potentially delaying escape or rescue in severe crashes or during electrical failures.

Additionally, Tesla will begin an immediate recall of 2.74 million China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. This separate recall aims to introduce an over-the-air software update, improving driver-attention monitoring systems when assisted steering and other driver-assistance functions are in use. The initiative targets reducing collision risks when drivers do not respond adequately.

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