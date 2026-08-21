Tesla's Major Recall: Addressing Safety Concerns in China

Tesla has announced a significant recall in China, involving nearly 3 million vehicles, as confirmed by the country's market regulator on Monday. This action represents the automaker's most extensive recall within this crucial market.

The recall, effective September 25, pertains to both China-made and imported vehicles, specifically the Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X. The move arises from concerns that emergency door release handles may be hard to identify in emergencies, potentially delaying escape or rescue in severe crashes or during electrical failures.

Additionally, Tesla will begin an immediate recall of 2.74 million China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. This separate recall aims to introduce an over-the-air software update, improving driver-attention monitoring systems when assisted steering and other driver-assistance functions are in use. The initiative targets reducing collision risks when drivers do not respond adequately.