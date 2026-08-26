Investors Pour €6 Billion Into World Bank’s EUR 3 Billion 10-Year Bond

The World Bank has raised €3 billion through a new 10-year Sustainable Development Bond, drawing more than twice the amount offered as investors showed strong demand for the institution's return to the euro benchmark market.

Issued through the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the bond attracted more than 115 orders worth over €6 billion from investors around the world. The transaction carries an annual yield of 3.477% and matures on September 2, 2036, giving the World Bank fresh long-term funding for programs linked to sustainable development and its wider development mandate.

Investor demand passes €6 billion

The size of the order book was one of the clearest signs of investor appetite for the transaction. Demand exceeded the €3 billion issuance by more than two times, allowing the World Bank to complete a sizeable 10-year deal during a period marked by geopolitical uncertainty and volatile bond yields.

The bond was priced at 99.775% with a 3.450% annual coupon, while its 3.477% issue yield represents a spread of 25.5 basis points over the reference German Bund. Settlement is scheduled for September 2, 2026, and the bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, with Euroclear and Clearstream serving as the clearing systems.

Jorge Familiar, Vice President and Treasurer of the World Bank Group, described the return to the euro market with a 10-year Sustainable Development Bond as an important milestone, pointing to the order book as evidence of investor confidence in both the institution's financial strength and the development programs supported by its bonds.

European investors lead the order book

European investors accounted for 81% of allocations, making the region the dominant source of demand. Investors from the Americas received 10%, while Asian investors represented the remaining 9%, giving the transaction a broad international investor base despite its strong European concentration.

Banks, bank treasuries and corporates formed the largest investor group with 55% of allocations. Central banks and official institutions took 29%, while asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds accounted for 16%. The mix brought together institutional buyers with different investment needs and reflected demand for highly rated supranational debt.

IBRD carries Aaa and AAA ratings from Moody's and S&P respectively, a credit profile that supports its ability to raise large amounts in international capital markets and channel those funds toward development activities in borrowing countries.

A significant return to the euro benchmark market

The deal represents the World Bank's first euro benchmark since July 2025 and its first euro transaction of the new fiscal year. It also arrived as the first euro-denominated 10-year sovereign, supranational and agency benchmark following the summer break, giving investors a new liquid point on the World Bank's euro yield curve.

Credit Agricole, Citi, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs acted as joint lead managers. The banks highlighted the scale and diversity of the order book, noting that the World Bank secured strong demand despite a challenging backdrop for global financial markets.

The €1,000 denomination also provides the basic trading unit for the security, while its 2036 maturity adds another longer-dated benchmark for investors seeking exposure to highly rated sustainable development financing.

Bond funding supports development programs worldwide

World Bank bonds provide funding for IBRD's lending and development activities, which include financing and advisory support for middle-income and other creditworthy countries. The institution raises money from global capital markets and uses those resources to support projects and programs addressing economic development, poverty, infrastructure, resilience and other development priorities.

Its Sustainable Development Bonds are aligned with the International Capital Market Association's Sustainability Bond Guidelines. The latest €3 billion transaction shows that investors continue to provide substantial capital for this model, with demand reaching more than €6 billion for an offering half that size.

For the World Bank, the deal adds substantial long-term euro funding while strengthening its presence in one of the world's major bond markets. For investors, it provides a highly rated 10-year instrument connected to financing programs designed to deliver development benefits across countries and communities.