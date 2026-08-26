27-Hour Tapasya in Sawan Draws Devotees and Digital Attention in Haridwar

VMPL Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], August 26: Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj undertook a 27-hour-long spiritual practice at the Dakshin Kali Temple in Haridwar during the ongoing Sawan period, attracting devotees and receiving attention across digital and media platforms.

According to reports, Swami Kailashanand Giri remained seated on a single asana during the 27-hour practice. Despite physical discomfort during the prolonged spiritual observance, he continued with the practice, which was centred on the worship of Lord Shiva. The spiritual practice took place during Sawan, a month considered significant for devotees of Lord Shiva. Devotees visited the Dakshin Kali Temple during the period to seek darshan and blessings.

The 27-hour practice also generated digital visibility, with photographs and videos from the temple appearing across social media platforms. News reports and video coverage of the practice were also published by multiple media organisations. The event comes amid a series of religious activities at Haridwar's Dakshin Kali Temple during Sawan. Earlier in the month, reports had highlighted spiritual practices and gatherings associated with Swami Kailashanand Giri at the temple.

Swami Kailashanand Giri is associated with the Niranjani Akhara and serves as an Acharya Mahamandaleshwar. His Sawan observances at the Dakshin Kali Temple have attracted devotees during the month-long period of religious activity in Haridwar. The 27-hour spiritual practice has subsequently emerged as a notable religious event in Haridwar during Sawan 2026, with its coverage extending from the temple premises to news and social media platforms.

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