IndiGo Ventures backs sovereign AI firm Sarvam in Series B funding round

IndiGo Ventures invested in Sarvam AI as part of the full-stack sovereign artificial intelligence company's Series B round of funding. The investment by the corporate venture capital arm of IndiGo builds on an existing relationship between the two entities. Both companies previously collaborated to deploy artificial intelligence technologies aimed at enhancing passenger experience, assisting airline staff, and streamlining operational workflows across IndiGo's network.

The aviation sector operates with massive customer traffic, time-critical processes, and a geographically distributed workforce. Through this capital infusion, the carrier established a dedicated base to accelerate internal technology adoption and operational efficiency by pairing its operational scale with Sarvam's core artificial intelligence stack, including voice and agentic systems. Highlighting the operational impact of the partnership, Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer at IndiGo, said, "Artificial Intelligence is fast becoming a foundational capability for the aviation industry, reshaping customer experience, workforce productivity and operational decision-making."

Chopra added, "Our partnership with Sarvam gives IndiGo access to cutting-edge AI capabilities, built in India, and tailored to the needs of the market." He further noted that merging domestic technological solutions with the carrier's scale served to advance corporate efficiency, stating, "By combining these technologies with our operational expertise and scale, we can accelerate innovation while maximising value for our customers, employees, and other stakeholders."

Sarvam develops enterprise artificial intelligence products alongside native training and inference infrastructure and frontier models. Its technology portfolio covers voice, text, computer vision, and document processing systems engineered for high-volume enterprise deployments. Commenting on the enterprise integration within the transport sector, Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder of Sarvam, said, "Aviation is a powerful setting for enterprise AI because it combines millions of customer interactions with complex, time-sensitive operations."

Kumar pointed out that practical deployment required deep sector knowledge, noting, "IndiGo brings the domain depth and scale needed to identify where AI can create real value." "Together, we can develop systems that are useful in production and build a stronger template for enterprise AI in India," he noted.

The partnership aims to link Sarvam's AI models and agentic infrastructure directly to live airline operations, establishing an automated technical base designed for high-capacity aviation management. (ANI)