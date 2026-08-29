OpenAI to terminate Cursor model access following SpaceX acquisition

Artificial intelligence research company OpenAI, on Friday, decided to end its commercial partnership with coding platform Cursor following the platform's acquisition by Elon Musk's aerospace and technology firm SpaceX. Cursor's direct access to OpenAI models is set to terminate on November 12, 2026. According to an official statement issued by OpenAI, the organisation formally served notice to SpaceX regarding the winding down of the supply contract. The company stated that it invoked a specific provision within its agreement that permits contract cancellation following a change of corporate control.

"Today, we notified SpaceX that we intend to wind down our contract providing OpenAI models to Cursor, with a proposed shutoff date of November 12, 2026. To maximize the time that developers can retain access to our models through Cursor, we are giving the maximum notice provided by our contract," OpenAI stated. Explaining the rationale behind the termination, OpenAI stated that past contractual non-compliance across entities owned by Elon Musk influenced the decision to discontinue model access.

"This decision was incredibly tough, as we care deeply about our models being broadly available for developers. We are making this choice because we cannot be confident that SpaceX will use our technology within our terms of service, based on our experience with Elon Musk's companies violating contracts," the company added. The AI company detailed that large-scale corporate partnerships require customized contractual safeguards to guarantee adherence to service terms and operational safety protocols. OpenAI pointed to prior breaches involving Twitter and xAI, both of which are now consolidated under SpaceX.

"To work with a large partner like SpaceX, we typically rely on custom contracts to ensure compliance with our terms of service and that the integration provides for safety at scale," OpenAI said. "After Musk acquired Twitter, now part of SpaceX, the company broke the terms of our contract (alongside many others). Under oath earlier this year, Musk admitted that xAI, now also part of SpaceX, had violated OpenAI's terms of service (terms which are similar to xAI's own)," the statement noted.

OpenAI further indicated that regulatory oversight and governance standards surrounding its upcoming model release, named Astra, necessitated strict adherence to deployment terms, preventing the distribution of future architectures to Cursor. "Our custom agreement with Cursor gives us a limited time window to cancel it after a change of control. As AI capabilities advance, we also have a new level of accountability to ensure our upcoming model, Astra, is being used in accordance with our terms. Given all of this, we've decided to hold the contract cancellation to the latest date we can while not providing future models to Cursor," OpenAI said.

Acknowledging its operational history with the developer tool, OpenAI stated that the collaboration had spanned nearly four years. The company stated that it intended to assist affected software engineers through the transition period until the November deadline. "We've worked with Cursor for nearly four years and have enormous respect for their team, their product, and what they've built for the developer community," OpenAI said.

"We know that the people most affected by this decision are the developers who rely on OpenAI models in Cursor. We care about their experience in this transition and we're ready to go above and beyond to support them," the company added. (ANI)