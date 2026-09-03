Trump administration launches Foundry School to back new advanced manufacturing program, preparing 3.8 million workers

The Trump Administration launched Foundry School on Thursday, introducing a national workforce program designed to train entrepreneurs, engineers, technicians, and industrial leaders to rebuild the domestic manufacturing base. The initiative operates as a component of Pax Silica, which serves as the Department's flagship multilateral effort to secure trusted global supply chains for critical next-generation technologies.

According to the US Department of State, Vice President JD Vance will headline the launch proceedings, scheduled for 8:20 am (local time) at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, alongside senior administration officials, university heads, and corporate executives. Federal projections indicate that domestic industrial operations will require an estimated 3.8 million skilled workers by 2033 across semiconductors, defense, energy, and related sectors.

According to the US Department of State release, the program will put American workers first by equipping them with the skills needed to bring manufacturing jobs home and build careers in industries critical to our nation’s economic security. The official release noted that the federal reindustrialization agenda brought substantial capital commitments into the country, framing the training program as an operational bridge for employment.

Foundry School will focus on turning that investment into jobs, the release stated, adding that the effort exists to make sure Americans fill those jobs. Under Secretary Helberg originally announced the program under the Pax Silica framework during the Pax Summit on June 25, 2026. The training model functions through an academic workforce partnership anchored by Stanford University.

Stanford developed a first-of-its-kind advanced manufacturing curriculum for domestic students, incorporating keystone lectures supplied by seven partner institutions: Arizona State University, Georgia Tech, Ohio State University, Penn State, the University of Cincinnati, the University of Kansas, and Vanderbilt University. The curriculum encompasses 17 sessions conducted across the eight university campuses. Instruction comes directly from enterprise founders and chief executives based in the United States as well as partner nations participating in Pax Silica, including India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Taiwan.

The US Department of State described the initiative as a single course to ensure that the American workforce benefits from “America’s industrial renaissance”. (ANI)