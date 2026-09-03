Tamil Nadu CM Vijay moves resolution seeking Tamil as principal language of Madras HC

Speaking in the Assembly, CM Vijay recalled that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution on December 6, 2006, seeking the use of Tamil in the Madras High Court.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 11:30 IST
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay moves resolution seeking Tamil as principal language of Madras HC
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday moved a resolution in the state Legislative Assembly urging the Union Government to recognise Tamil as the principal language of the Madras High Court and establish necessary procedures for its use in judicial proceedings. Speaking in the Assembly, CM Vijay recalled that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution on December 6, 2006, seeking the use of Tamil in the Madras High Court.

He said that the Union Law Minister had informed the Rajya Sabha on February 2, 2018, that the proposal had been referred to the Chief Justice of India. The Full Court of the Supreme Court, through a letter dated October 16, 2012, had not agreed to the proposal, he said. The resolution cited the federal and multilingual character of the Constitution and noted that Tamil is the official language of Tamil Nadu under Section 2 of the Tamil Nadu Official Language Act, 1956.

It also pointed out that Sections 4-A and 4-B provide legal recognition for the use of Tamil in evidence, judgments, decrees and orders in subordinate courts and tribunals under the jurisdiction of the Madras High Court. The resolution further referred to Article 348(2) of the Constitution and Section 7 of the Official Languages Act, 1963, which empower the Governor, with the consent of the President, to authorise the use of a language other than English in proceedings of a High Court.

The latest resolution urges the Centre to recognise Tamil as the principal language of the Madras High Court and establish procedures for filing petitions and documents and making oral arguments in Tamil. It also seeks that all judgments, decrees and orders of the High Court be made available in Tamil. The resolution calls for Tamil-language training and translation facilities for judges, advocates and court staff to facilitate the effective use of the language in the High Court.

The State Assembly has also urged the Union Government to take immediate necessary action on proposals that may be forwarded by the Governor under Article 348(2) of the Constitution. (ANI)

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