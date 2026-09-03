Unnao: Nearly 1 Lakh Women Gather to Tie Rakhi to Pushpendra Pratap Singh in Bhagwantnagar

A large-scale Raksha Bandhan celebration was organised in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Sunday by social worker Pushpendra Pratap Singh, drawing thousands of women and young girls from the Bhagwantnagar Assembly constituency.

ANI | Bhagwantnagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-09-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 11:13 IST
Unnao: Nearly 1 Lakh Women Gather to Tie Rakhi to Pushpendra Pratap Singh in Bhagwantnagar
Unnao: Nearly 1 Lakh Women Gather to Tie Rakhi to Pushpendra Pratap Singh in Bhagwantnagar. Image Credit: ANI

PNN Bhagwantnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 3: A large-scale Raksha Bandhan celebration was organised in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Sunday by social worker Pushpendra Pratap Singh, drawing thousands of women and young girls from the Bhagwantnagar Assembly constituency.

The organisers claimed that nearly one lakh women reached the event to tie rakhi to Singh. As the crowd continued to swell, police and district administration officials also visited the venue to oversee the arrangements. Singh, a resident of Dhankoli village in Bhagwantnagar, is involved in social work. He does not have a biological sister and had long felt the absence of that relationship. He subsequently decided to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with women from the community and support them as a brother.

As part of this initiative, Raksha Bandhan programmes have been organised for women and girls over the past few years. This year's event was held on a much larger scale. Women Walked to the VenueThe programme began on Sunday morning, following which women started arriving at the venue in large numbers. Many brought rakhis with them, while some reportedly walked to the venue.

DM, SP Visit Event VenueThe crowd continued to increase as the day progressed, with large groups of women gathering at the event venue and on nearby roads. After receiving information about the large gathering, Unnao District Magistrate Ghanshyam Meena and Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash Singh reached the venue along with other police and administrative officials. The officials reviewed the arrangements and assessed the crowd situation. According to the organisers, the district administration had been informed about the programme in advance and preparations had been underway for several days. The venue had arrangements including a German hanger, seating, drinking water and other facilities for attendees.

He thanked the women who attended the programme and the district administration for their support. He said he would continue working for his sisters and the people of Unnao throughout his life. Event Held on a Larger Scale This YearSingh had also organised a Raksha Bandhan programme in 2025. At the time, around 20,000 women were reportedly associated with the event. The organisers expanded the programme significantly this year, claiming that nearly one lakh women attended and tied a rakhi to Singh.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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