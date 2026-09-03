Russia says Germany's closure of its consulate in Bonn is absurd

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 11:51 IST
Russia says Germany's closure of its consulate in Bonn is absurd

​The ​Kremlin said ‌on Thursday that ​Germany was displaying ‌an inconsistent and absurd position by choosing to shutter the ‌Russian consulate in Bonn, ‌a decision Berlin took after a drone incident at ⁠the ​Leipzig/Halle ⁠Airport.

Germany's response measures included the ⁠closure of a Russian cultural centre ​in Berlin and the ⁠consulate in Bonn. On Tuesday, ⁠President ​Vladimir Putin accused Germany of planting evidence ⁠in order to blame Moscow ⁠for ⁠the incident.

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