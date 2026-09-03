Russia says Germany's closure of its consulate in Bonn is absurd
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Germany was displaying an inconsistent and absurd position by choosing to shutter the Russian consulate in Bonn, a decision Berlin took after a drone incident at the Leipzig/Halle Airport.
Germany's response measures included the closure of a Russian cultural centre in Berlin and the consulate in Bonn. On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin accused Germany of planting evidence in order to blame Moscow for the incident.