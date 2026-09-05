AJC Jewel Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Acquisition in UAE

AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd to acquire an 80% stake in its UAE subsidiary, AJC Jewel Manufacturers FZC, for Rs 9.60 crore through a non-cash share swap. This move aims to consolidate their international presence in the global gold trade hub, UAE, enhancing their growth strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-09-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 13:45 IST
AJC Jewel Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Acquisition in UAE
AJC Jewel manufacturers to acquire 80% stake in UAE Jewellery Unit for Rs 9.60 Crore via Share Swap. Image Credit: ANI

AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd has announced its decision to acquire an 80% stake in its UAE arm, AJC Jewel Manufacturers FZC. The strategic move, approved by the company’s Board of Directors, is set to strengthen AJC’s international operations.

The acquisition, valued at Rs 9.60 crore, will be executed through a non-cash share swap. This transaction will be subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, aligning with SEBI regulations, and will result in the UAE entity becoming a subsidiary of the Indian firm.

AJC’s expansion into the UAE — a key hub in the global gold trade — is strategically timed to leverage growth opportunities under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. This acquisition not only fortifies AJC's international reach but also underscores its commitment to sustainable, long-term growth in the precious metals sector.

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