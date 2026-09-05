AJC Jewel Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Acquisition in UAE

AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd has announced its decision to acquire an 80% stake in its UAE arm, AJC Jewel Manufacturers FZC. The strategic move, approved by the company’s Board of Directors, is set to strengthen AJC’s international operations.

The acquisition, valued at Rs 9.60 crore, will be executed through a non-cash share swap. This transaction will be subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, aligning with SEBI regulations, and will result in the UAE entity becoming a subsidiary of the Indian firm.

AJC’s expansion into the UAE — a key hub in the global gold trade — is strategically timed to leverage growth opportunities under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. This acquisition not only fortifies AJC's international reach but also underscores its commitment to sustainable, long-term growth in the precious metals sector.