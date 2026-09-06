Escalating Tensions: Russia-Germany Conflict Over Drone Attack

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded to Western accusations of Moscow's involvement in a drone incident at Leipzig airport by stating it marks the beginning of a real war. He criticized Germany's military aspirations, accusing Berlin of fabricating evidence against Russia, which dismissed the allegations as unfounded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 16:47 IST
Escalating Tensions: Russia-Germany Conflict Over Drone Attack
Sergei Lavrov

The diplomatic spat between Germany and Russia intensified as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denounced Western claims implicating Moscow in a drone incident at Leipzig's airport. Lavrov expressed concerns that these charges signify a real war start, TASS reported.

Reacting harshly, Lavrov criticized German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for Germany's increased military aspirations, interpreting them as a declaration of war. The German government concluded its inquiry by holding Russia accountable for the alleged drone attack last month, prompting actions including the closure of a consulate and a cultural center in Berlin.

Moscow labeled the allegations baseless, accusing Berlin of planting evidence to incriminate Russia in the attack, a charge it vehemently denies.

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