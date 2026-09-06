Escalating Tensions: Russia-Germany Conflict Over Drone Attack
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded to Western accusations of Moscow's involvement in a drone incident at Leipzig airport by stating it marks the beginning of a real war. He criticized Germany's military aspirations, accusing Berlin of fabricating evidence against Russia, which dismissed the allegations as unfounded.
The diplomatic spat between Germany and Russia intensified as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denounced Western claims implicating Moscow in a drone incident at Leipzig's airport. Lavrov expressed concerns that these charges signify a real war start, TASS reported.
Reacting harshly, Lavrov criticized German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for Germany's increased military aspirations, interpreting them as a declaration of war. The German government concluded its inquiry by holding Russia accountable for the alleged drone attack last month, prompting actions including the closure of a consulate and a cultural center in Berlin.
Moscow labeled the allegations baseless, accusing Berlin of planting evidence to incriminate Russia in the attack, a charge it vehemently denies.
ALSO READ
-
Historic Shift: AfD Eyes First Far-Right State Governance in Germany in Saxony-Anhalt Election
-
Germany Fortifies Against Modern Threats
-
High-Stakes Summit: Moscow Teases Trilateral Meeting with US and China
-
Lavrov's Assertive Defense against Drone Accusations
-
Trilateral Summit: Russia, U.S., China Contemplated