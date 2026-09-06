The diplomatic spat between Germany and Russia intensified as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denounced Western claims implicating Moscow in a drone incident at Leipzig's airport. Lavrov expressed concerns that these charges signify a real war start, TASS reported.

Reacting harshly, Lavrov criticized German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for Germany's increased military aspirations, interpreting them as a declaration of war. The German government concluded its inquiry by holding Russia accountable for the alleged drone attack last month, prompting actions including the closure of a consulate and a cultural center in Berlin.

Moscow labeled the allegations baseless, accusing Berlin of planting evidence to incriminate Russia in the attack, a charge it vehemently denies.