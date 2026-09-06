High-Stakes Summit: Moscow Teases Trilateral Meeting with US and China

Russia is considering a potential high-stakes trilateral meeting among the world leaders of Russia, the U.S., and China, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. While discussions about the meeting are in the early stages, Ryabkov noted that the main focus should be on setting a clear agenda.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov previously floated the idea of such a meeting taking place during the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, in November. He emphasized that while bringing the leaders together has merit, the logistics fall to the summit's hosts.

Alongside the potential trilateral talks, the Kremlin is preparing for bilateral meetings, confirmed Ushakov. These plans include discussions between Putin and Xi Jinping, and possibly with Donald Trump, should the opportunity arise, during the international event.