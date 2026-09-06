High-Stakes Summit: Moscow Teases Trilateral Meeting with US and China

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov hinted at a potential trilateral meeting involving the presidents of Russia, the U.S., and China. Before proceeding, the meeting's agenda needs clarity. Previously, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov suggested the meeting could occur at the APEC summit in China, though its organization is up to the summit hosts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 16:44 IST
High-Stakes Summit: Moscow Teases Trilateral Meeting with US and China
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Russia is considering a potential high-stakes trilateral meeting among the world leaders of Russia, the U.S., and China, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. While discussions about the meeting are in the early stages, Ryabkov noted that the main focus should be on setting a clear agenda.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov previously floated the idea of such a meeting taking place during the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, in November. He emphasized that while bringing the leaders together has merit, the logistics fall to the summit's hosts.

Alongside the potential trilateral talks, the Kremlin is preparing for bilateral meetings, confirmed Ushakov. These plans include discussions between Putin and Xi Jinping, and possibly with Donald Trump, should the opportunity arise, during the international event.

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