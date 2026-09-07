Reviving Growth: UK Finance Minister's Power Devolution Plan

John Healey, the UK's finance minister, is set to deliver his first major address since assuming office, focusing on Prime Minister Andy Burnham's strategy to decentralize power from the central government.

At a manufacturing site, Healey will unveil plans for city regions to gain more authority to design local industrial strategies and garner private investment, aiming to stimulate growth nationwide.

Facing hurdles such as rising oil prices due to the Iran conflict and limited budget flexibility, Healey will also reaffirm his commitment to fiscal discipline. He intends to allocate £150 million to innovative northern firms, enhancing economic activity amidst pressures to fund expanded social care and defense without breaching existing fiscal rules.