Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Flight operations at Indonesia's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport faced disruption as volcanic ash from the ongoing eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau led to a suspension until 9:30 a.m. (0230 GMT) on Sunday. This suspension extended a previous halt that was set until 5:30 a.m., with a total of 33 flights affected, including international routes.

The eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau started late on Friday, and volcanic ash was first detected at the airport early on Sunday. The Indonesian transportation ministry confirmed these developments in a recent statement.

Despite the eruptive activity, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency assured the public that there is no immediate risk of a tsunami as a result of the volcano's activity.