Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

In Saxony-Anhalt, voters are preparing for an election that could see the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) seize power at the state level, a first since World War II. Led by Ulrich Siegmund, the AfD has been consistently leading in the polls, with a potential to secure an absolute majority.

This election is seen as a critical indicator for Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government, which has attempted to curb AfD's rise by tightening stances on migration and security. However, if AfD's popularity translates into a majority, it could bypass the traditional 'firewall' policy that mainstream parties use to block its power.

If the AfD does not secure an outright majority, coalition negotiations are expected, potentially leading to a CDU-led government. The outcome remains uncertain, but the election is undeniably a significant moment in Germany's political landscape.