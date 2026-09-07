Alcaraz Eyes Consecutive U.S. Open Glory

Carlos Alcaraz remains confident of winning a second consecutive U.S. Open title. After overcoming injury concerns and defeating Tommy Paul, Alcaraz has reached the quarter-finals. He emphasizes the importance of enjoying the game, acknowledging his previous Grand Slam victories while preparing to face either Ben Shelton or Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 05:22 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 05:22 IST
Alcaraz Eyes Consecutive U.S. Open Glory
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is confidently pursuing a second straight U.S. Open title, having conquered lingering injury worries and seamlessly advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Tommy Paul.

With a formidable win at Flushing Meadows, the 23-year-old Spaniard reinforced his position as a tournament frontrunner, despite initial hesitations following a wrist injury.

Though still valuing the joy of the game above all, Alcaraz is primed and poised for the upcoming matches, with potential opponents including Ben Shelton and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

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