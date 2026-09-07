Alcaraz Eyes Consecutive U.S. Open Glory

Carlos Alcaraz is confidently pursuing a second straight U.S. Open title, having conquered lingering injury worries and seamlessly advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Tommy Paul.

With a formidable win at Flushing Meadows, the 23-year-old Spaniard reinforced his position as a tournament frontrunner, despite initial hesitations following a wrist injury.

Though still valuing the joy of the game above all, Alcaraz is primed and poised for the upcoming matches, with potential opponents including Ben Shelton and Stefanos Tsitsipas.