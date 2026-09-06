Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Indonesia's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport has temporarily halted flight operations until 9:30 a.m. local time due to volcanic ash spreads from the ongoing eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau. In an Instagram announcement, Jakarta's principal airport noted the extension of a previously scheduled suspension, impacting 33 flights including several international routes.

The volcano began its current eruptive phase on Friday night, with ash reaching the airport by early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Indonesian transportation ministry confirmed the situation, advising travelers of the disruptions resulting from the ash clouds.

According to officials, the Disaster Mitigation Agency assured that there is no immediate threat of a tsunami from the volcano, although monitoring continues as the eruption unfolds.