Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Indonesia suspended flight operations until 9:30 a.m. due to volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau's eruption. The ash affected 33 flights, including international ones. Authorities confirmed no immediate tsunami risk. The eruption began late Friday with ash detected by early Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 05:52 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 05:52 IST
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport has temporarily halted flight operations until 9:30 a.m. local time due to volcanic ash spreads from the ongoing eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau. In an Instagram announcement, Jakarta's principal airport noted the extension of a previously scheduled suspension, impacting 33 flights including several international routes.

The volcano began its current eruptive phase on Friday night, with ash reaching the airport by early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Indonesian transportation ministry confirmed the situation, advising travelers of the disruptions resulting from the ash clouds.

According to officials, the Disaster Mitigation Agency assured that there is no immediate threat of a tsunami from the volcano, although monitoring continues as the eruption unfolds.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
2
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

Global
3
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Global
4
US judge again blocks Postal Service's mail-in voting restrictions

US judge again blocks Postal Service's mail-in voting restrictions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

Bioenergy Can Support Decarbonisation, but Its Economics Are Getting Tougher

The Hidden Trade-Off of AI in Higher Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026