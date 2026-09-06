Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Indonesia's Soekarno-Hatta airport suspended flights due to volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau. The suspension affected 209 flights. Volcanic ash has disrupted activities in Lampung and Banten provinces. Authorities urge the public to stay calm, wear protective masks, and reduce outdoor activities. Schools and fishermen also faced disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 06:43 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 06:43 IST
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau led to the suspension of flight operations at Indonesia's Soekarno-Hatta international airport until 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. This suspension impacted 209 flights, including several international routes.

The eruption, which began on Friday, also affected areas in Lampung and Banten, causing disruptions, according to Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, BNPB. Authorities advised residents to take precautions against ashfall.

Local schools canceled activities, and fishermen called off their trips as the volcanic ash posed health risks and impeded visibility. Despite these challenges, the disaster agency confirmed that there is no imminent tsunami threat from the eruption.

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