Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau led to the suspension of flight operations at Indonesia's Soekarno-Hatta international airport until 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. This suspension impacted 209 flights, including several international routes.

The eruption, which began on Friday, also affected areas in Lampung and Banten, causing disruptions, according to Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, BNPB. Authorities advised residents to take precautions against ashfall.

Local schools canceled activities, and fishermen called off their trips as the volcanic ash posed health risks and impeded visibility. Despite these challenges, the disaster agency confirmed that there is no imminent tsunami threat from the eruption.