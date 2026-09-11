Global Bond Selloff: Rising Yields Approach Historic Levels

A global bond selloff has driven U.S. 10-year Treasury yields near 5%, fueled by inflationary fears from surging oil prices, central bank rate hikes, and fiscal deficits. Investors are concerned about climbing borrowing costs and potential impacts on mortgages and government spending, amid expectations of further economic tightening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 11:21 IST
Global Bond Selloff: Rising Yields Approach Historic Levels
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A global selloff in bonds has brought U.S. 10-year Treasury yields close to the 5% mark, igniting fresh concerns over inflation. This turbulence is largely fueled by escalating oil prices soaring beyond $100 per barrel, alongside rising expectations of a near-term U.S. rate hike, unsettling the market.

Investor anxiety is intensified by soaring borrowing costs and a prolonged conflict in the Middle East. Central banks worldwide are leaning towards rate increases to curb inflation. The European Central Bank already lifted rates, emphasizing the potential for enduring price pressures, while U.S. producer prices rose in August.

With government borrowing across developed markets inflating, investors demand higher returns on sovereign debt, impacting asset prices and consumer costs. Experts warn that if upcoming consumer price data shows strength, yields could break the critical 5% barrier, affecting equities and broader economic borrowing.

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