Thousands Gather at Bagmati River for Father's Day Traditions

In Kathmandu, Nepal, throngs of people gathered at the Bagmati River near Gokarneshwor Temple for the Kushe Aunsi, or Father's Day, celebration. Participants performed the Shraddha ritual, with some seeking blessings and others praying for their deceased fathers' place in heaven, following spiritual traditions and local beliefs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 12:19 IST
Thousands Gather at Bagmati River for Father's Day Traditions
Nepal celebrates Kushe Aunsi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

This weekend, the embankments of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu were teeming with thousands of people celebrating 'Kushe Aunsi,' widely recognized as Father's Day in Nepal. The annual event saw devotees from across the nation participating in traditional rituals, draped in traditional muslin cloths known as 'Dhoti' while immersing themselves in religious practices.

Ritual performer Dansingh Bohora explained the significance of the day, noting that attendees whose fathers are still alive pay homage with offerings, while those who have lost their fathers gather at Gokarna to perform 'Shraddha,' a prayer for the deceased's peaceful rest in heaven. According to Bohora, the belief holds that the spirits of the departed receive these offerings in the afterlife.

On what is also known as Gokarna Aunsi, children express gratitude by offering delicious meals and sweets to their fathers, reinforcing the bond of familial respect and honor. For those whose fathers are deceased, visiting pilgrimage sites and performing the Shraddha ritual are believed to ensure continued familial stability and spiritual solace.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why More Rain Does Not Necessarily Mean Less Drought for West African Smallholders

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026