Thousands Gather at Bagmati River for Father's Day Traditions

This weekend, the embankments of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu were teeming with thousands of people celebrating 'Kushe Aunsi,' widely recognized as Father's Day in Nepal. The annual event saw devotees from across the nation participating in traditional rituals, draped in traditional muslin cloths known as 'Dhoti' while immersing themselves in religious practices.

Ritual performer Dansingh Bohora explained the significance of the day, noting that attendees whose fathers are still alive pay homage with offerings, while those who have lost their fathers gather at Gokarna to perform 'Shraddha,' a prayer for the deceased's peaceful rest in heaven. According to Bohora, the belief holds that the spirits of the departed receive these offerings in the afterlife.

On what is also known as Gokarna Aunsi, children express gratitude by offering delicious meals and sweets to their fathers, reinforcing the bond of familial respect and honor. For those whose fathers are deceased, visiting pilgrimage sites and performing the Shraddha ritual are believed to ensure continued familial stability and spiritual solace.