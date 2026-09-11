Cross-Continental Ties: MAHE and New South Wales Forge Stronger Links

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) strengthens its academic partnerships with five New South Wales universities to foster educational and research collaboration. The NSW Government’s India Mission further bolstered these ties, leading to significant outcomes like a Memorandum of Understanding between MAHE and the University of Sydney to enhance cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manipal (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-09-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 12:20 IST
Cross-Continental Ties: MAHE and New South Wales Forge Stronger Links
Representatives of the NSW Government and MAHE at the NSW Government’s India Mission reception in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), a distinguished Indian university known for its excellence, is expanding its academic and research footprint through strategic collaborations with five universities in New South Wales, Australia. These partnerships aim to advance student and faculty exchanges, as well as joint research initiatives.

The recent New South Wales Government's India Mission from August 31 to September 3, 2026, sought to deepen bilateral relations in various sectors, including education, between New South Wales and India. This high-profile event, led by Premier Chris Minns MP and Treasurer Daniel Mookhey MLC, attracted key stakeholders to foster cooperation across borders.

One of the mission's highlights was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between MAHE and the University of Sydney, further solidifying educational and research ties. Dr. Sharath K. Rao, Vice Chancellor of MAHE, emphasized the critical role of academia in building sustainable ties and expressed commitment to nurturing India-NSW relations through continued collaboration.

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