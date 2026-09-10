Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the Amazon Prime Air cargo plane crash in Miami that occurred last Sunday. According to the NTSB, one pilot expressed concerns over excessive speed during the last minute and 42 seconds of the cockpit voice recording, though these alerts received no coherent response.

Repeated warnings of 'Too low terrain' were issued as the Boeing 767 overshot the runway by 1,300 feet, striking two vehicles on the ground and resulting in five deaths and five injuries. Despite calls to abort the landing and initial attempts to increase thrust, subsequent throttle reduction led to the crash.

Investigators, who have not found evidence of deployed speed brakes or thrust reversers, interviewed the captain and first officer. The flight, originating from San Juan, was the third trip for the plane that day, previously traveling from Cincinnati to Miami and then San Juan. Details from the cockpit voice recorder were released as part of the ongoing investigation.