Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

TianGong Ultra, a humanoid robot, recently surpassed Usain Bolt's speed feat, highlighting China's lead in robotics. Led by engineer Jack Guo, the focus is now shifting from speed to practical use and reliability. The Beijing-based X-Humanoid center aims to enhance humanoid robots for commercial and industrial applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 05:32 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 05:32 IST
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality
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A week after TianGong Ultra, a humanoid robot, broke the world speed record held by Usain Bolt, the technological community is abuzz with what lies ahead. Developed at Beijing's X-Humanoid center by engineer Jack Guo, TianGong Ultra's achievement accentuates China's leadership in advanced robotics.

Jack Guo, the mastermind behind both the Ultra and its smaller cousin Omni, spoke to Reuters about his long-term vision for humanoid robotics. "We aim to transition from high performance to high reliability and usability," Guo stated, emphasizing the need to turn these robots from spectacle performers into efficient workers.

Despite its world record, Ultra wasn't originally built for racing. The robot's design serves as an experiment in expanding the boundaries of humanoid mobility. X-Humanoid, bolstered by investments from firms including Xiaomi and Baidu, is focusing on developing reliable and smart AI for broader industry applications.

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