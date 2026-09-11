AirBaltic Financial Maneuver: Bondholders Meeting Rescheduled Amidst Debt Challenges

Latvia's airBaltic announced a rescheduling of its bondholders meeting initially set for Friday, aiming to provide stakeholders additional time to review crucial financial resolutions. An email sent to Reuters revealed the meeting's new date: September 15 at 1200 GMT.

The Latvian-state majority-owned carrier is urgently seeking funds from bondholders, as it faces the looming risk of default. The financial plea involves raising up to €257 million through new super-senior debt, slated for maturity in 2027. This scenario places airBaltic as a benchmark within the airline industry, particularly for weaker operators struggling against surging jet fuel expenses due to Middle Eastern conflicts.

Concerns have arisen around repayment prioritization, with new bonds backed by collateral, including aircraft, set to be repaid prior to existing notes maturing in 2029. Analysts attribute a sharp increase in bond yield this year to prevailing financial pressures. The credit fund, Polus Capital, responsible for half of the new issuance, did not comment.