Modi and Putin Strengthen Ties Amid Global Tensions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in talks in New Delhi, focusing on trade, energy, and defense ties. The dialogue occurred alongside the BRICS summit, with discussions on civil nuclear energy, metals, and steel, showing a strengthening bond amid international tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 16:31 IST
Modi and Putin Strengthen Ties Amid Global Tensions
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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held discussions in New Delhi focusing on enhancing trade, energy, and defense ties. This meeting marks their second encounter in two weeks, amid a backdrop of global tensions.

The discussions precede the annual BRICS summit, attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian. The agenda covers cooperation in areas like civil nuclear energy, fertilizers, and manufacturing, highlighting the long-standing friendship between India and Russia.

India remains a significant buyer of Russian oil, crucial for its energy needs amidst Western sanctions against Russia. Modi emphasizes resolving the Ukraine conflict through diplomacy, resisting pressure to halt energy trades with Russia, while adapting to increasing reliance on Russian oil following Middle Eastern supply disruptions.

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