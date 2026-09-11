BRICS Summit in India: A Showcase of Hospitality and Women-Led Entrepreneurship

India has been lauded for its exceptional hosting of the BRICS summit, with South African tourism executive Thembisa Jimana praising the nation's hospitality. Her observations came during the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, highlighting India's warm reception of dignitaries and its efficient hospitality services.

Jimana emphasized the potential for deeper cooperation between India and South Africa, particularly in fostering women-led entrepreneurship within the BRICS framework. She noted the proactive efforts by ministers from both nations to solidify bilateral ties, which are crucial for future economic collaboration.

Attention was given to the women-focused sessions during the summit, serving as a platform for discussing investment opportunities and collaboration between entrepreneurs and investors. Jimana stressed the need for BRICS to ensure financial support reaches women entrepreneurs, especially those in rural areas, to foster economic growth and empowerment.