Timor-Leste Explores Vanilla’s Promise for Rural Jobs and Income

Vanilla could give rural families in Timor-Leste a valuable source of income and open up jobs in farming, processing and trade, according to a new International Labour Organization (ILO) study. Building that opportunity will require more than planting additional vines, with farmers needing practical training, reliable buyers and better facilities to turn a small agricultural activity into a dependable business. The study sets out a three-phase roadmap linking the industry's growth to stronger rural livelihoods, better working conditions and a more diverse economy.

A Small Industry With Room to Grow

Vanilla cultivation in Timor-Leste dates back to around 1989, although recorded trade began only in 2020, giving the country a relatively short history as an exporter. In 2025, it shipped 6.3 metric tonnes of dried and cured vanilla to Indonesia, a modest volume that reflects an industry with few processors, buyers and regular trading partners. For most farmers, vanilla remains a secondary crop, and limited opportunities to sell their harvest reduce the incentive to invest more time and resources in improving quality.

The way vanilla is grown could become one of Timor-Leste's strongest selling points, with cultivation integrated into agroforestry systems and farming practices largely avoiding synthetic fertilizers and chemical pesticides. These characteristics could appeal to consumers looking for sustainably produced, naturally cultivated ingredients in products ranging from food and drinks to cosmetics and perfumes. Turning those growing practices into a stronger market position will depend on consistent quality, suitable certification and relationships with buyers who recognize their value.

Giving Farmers the Skills and Support They Need

The first phase of the ILO roadmap focuses on the everyday work that determines the size and quality of a harvest, including vine management, manual pollination, pest and disease control, and picking vanilla at the appropriate stage. Farmer training in Good Agricultural Practices would be supported by nurseries, improvements to infrastructure and stronger national data collection. These foundations matter because growth depends on farmers having both the knowledge to produce good vanilla and the support needed to bring it to market.

Farmer cooperatives and closer coordination across the industry form the second phase, offering producers a way to share knowledge, pursue certification and gain better access to financing. Stronger organization could improve their bargaining power in a market where a small number of processors and buyers currently limits their options. For rural households deciding how much effort to put into vanilla, more dependable commercial relationships could make investment in the crop more worthwhile.

Keeping More Value and Better Jobs at Home

Expanding domestic processing is central to the third phase, which recommends developing higher-value products such as vanilla extract, meeting international quality standards and reaching more export markets through trade promotion and partnerships. Processing more vanilla within Timor-Leste could create work beyond cultivation and allow the country to capture more of the crop's value. Skills development would need to reflect the different jobs across the industry, with targeted opportunities helping women and young people take part.

"Investing in skills, sustainable production and better market access will be key to realising this potential," said Simrin Singh, ILO Country Director for Indonesia and Timor-Leste. The study places working conditions within that development agenda, identifying risks ranging from biological and chemical exposure to physical strain, psychosocial pressures and natural hazards. A stronger vanilla industry would need to deliver safer work and more reliable earning opportunities alongside higher production, giving rural communities a clearer stake in its success.