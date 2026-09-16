Smart Farming Opens New Doors for Albania’s Agricultural Students

Smartphones, livestock sensors and intelligent irrigation systems are opening up new possibilities for agricultural students and teachers in Albania, where a recently completed training programme connected classroom learning with technologies used in modern farming. Organised by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Agricultural University of Tirana (UBT), the sessions brought together participants from six agricultural and veterinary schools to explore how digital tools can support farm productivity, food safety and more sustainable use of resources.

Bringing Farm Technology Into the Classroom

The training reached 27 teachers, including 12 women, and 194 students, including 75 women, giving participants practical knowledge they can carry into lessons and future agricultural work. Sessions covered smart farming, digital herd books, livestock monitoring sensors, plant health monitoring and intelligent pest management, introducing a range of tools relevant to both crop production and animal care. Entrepreneurship linked to digital agriculture formed another part of the programme, encouraging participants to consider the business opportunities that new technologies could create.

For students, the appeal included discovering what could be done with a device already familiar to them, making digital agriculture feel more accessible and relevant to their studies. A second-year agriculture student from Cërrik said the tools had increased classroom interest and helped students recognize the possibilities offered by their smartphones. Learning how more technologically advanced countries use digital systems gave the group a broader view of agricultural careers and the skills they might need to pursue them.

Making Food Safety Part of Practical Learning

Food safety and product traceability were central topics, connecting the use of digital tools with questions about how agricultural products are monitored and handled. For vocational teachers preparing students to enter the sector, these subjects link technical knowledge with responsibilities that extend beyond the farm. Training in smart irrigation, plant health and pest management broadened that practical focus, helping participants explore how technology can inform decisions across different stages of agricultural production.

An agriculture teacher from Korçë described food safety as an established classroom discussion that had gained practical support through the training and tools provided. The teacher said participants felt better equipped to improve food safety and meet European Union criteria, highlighting the relevance of these skills in Albania. That classroom perspective gives the programme a clear purpose: helping teachers explain how digital knowledge relates to the standards and working practices their students will encounter.

Connecting Rural Careers With New Skills

The sessions were delivered through Digital Agriculture and Rural Transformation in Albania, known as DART, a joint United Nations programme involving the ILO and partner agencies. Its cooperation with UBT brings university expertise closer to vocational schools, strengthening the connection between academic knowledge and the practical preparation of future agricultural professionals. Schools need that connection to keep teaching relevant as technologies develop and employers' expectations change.

The programme places skills development alongside cooperation between education providers and other partners, supporting vocational training that responds to the needs of the agricultural sector. For young people and rural communities, the opportunity lies in gaining knowledge that can support both employment and new business ideas. The completed training gives participating teachers and students a foundation for exploring those possibilities, with digital tools becoming part of a wider conversation about Albania's agricultural future.