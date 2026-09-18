Five Countries, One Development Test: Turning UNDP–World Bank Cooperation into Investment and Jobs

UNDP and the World Bank Group are linking their latest investment and jobs initiative to the effectiveness of government itself. A new Cooperation Framework will expand their collaboration in Nepal, Yemen, Haiti, Lebanon and Ghana, combining work on public institutions and business conditions with practical assistance to help governments carry out reforms.

The agreement, formalized by UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo and World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, brings the administrative foundations of economic activity into sharper focus: enforceable contracts, transparent decisions and capable public institutions. The challenge now is to show how improvements in those systems can support private investment and employment, with funding amounts and measurable job targets unspecified at launch.

Stronger institutions underpin the private finance push

The framework treats institutional effectiveness as part of the investment agenda. Contract enforcement, transparent decision-making and accountable administration sit alongside reforms intended to reduce the cost and risk of doing business. The implication is that efforts to attract capital must also address the public systems that shape how markets function, with cooperation spanning three closely connected areas:

Governance and accountability: effective institutions, rule of law, transparency and anti-corruption measures.

effective institutions, rule of law, transparency and anti-corruption measures. Investment conditions: legal, regulatory and policy reforms intended to reduce business costs and risks.

legal, regulatory and policy reforms intended to reduce business costs and risks. Implementation and employment: practical support for governments, linked to national development priorities and inclusive growth.

Bringing these activities together could help connect reforms on paper with their implementation. A policy change is only one part of that process; the capacity to administer it, enforce it and sustain public confidence also falls within the framework's stated priorities. The partnership therefore raises a practical question: how will institutional support and investment-related work reinforce each other in each country?

For governments, the potential value lies in receiving more coordinated assistance across those responsibilities. Businesses could benefit if reforms make public administration more predictable and effective, while investors may gain greater clarity about operating conditions. These are prospective benefits, however: the launch does not establish that additional capital has been committed or that particular business constraints have been resolved.

Five pilots turn coordination into a delivery test

According to the two organizations, the framework builds on decades of collaboration in more than 100 countries. Their existing joint work includes crisis assessments, recovery planning, forced displacement, digital solutions and public finance. The new agreement seeks to make that relationship more systematic, drawing on their complementary mandates, expertise, country presence and resources.

The five pilots will test what significantly expanded cooperation means in practice. Country-level plans would clarify which reforms take priority, how responsibilities are divided and what implementation support governments receive. Without those details, it remains difficult to assess the scale of the expansion or distinguish the framework's contribution from activities already under way.

Its strategic alignment helps explain the direction of the partnership. The agreement connects the World Bank Group's jobs agenda and refreshed Fragility, Conflict and Violence Strategy with UNDP priorities on moving beyond crisis, accelerating investment and creating jobs. Across those priorities, employment becomes a shared objective linking institutional support, recovery and economic development, although the route to achieving it remains to be specified.

Crisis recovery complicates the investment agenda

In fragile and conflict-affected settings, the framework includes peacebuilding, stabilization and the restoration of local institutions, essential services and public trust. These commitments broaden the partnership's scope beyond business regulation. They also introduce a sequencing challenge: how should governments and their partners balance immediate recovery needs with reforms intended to support investment over a longer period?

The answer cannot be assumed to be the same across the five pilots. The launch does not provide country-specific programmes or identify how each area of cooperation will apply. A useful measure of implementation will therefore be whether country plans reflect national priorities and institutional capacity, with clear responsibilities for both service restoration and economic support.

A further question concerns the relationship between investment opportunities and public needs. Some recovery activities may offer a clearer commercial return than others, creating a potential tension between attracting private finance and reaching underserved communities. The framework's commitments to inclusive institutions and essential services make the balance between public support and private investment an important issue to assess as programmes emerge.

Transparency will be relevant to that assessment as well as to investor confidence. Governments and the two institutions will need to explain which activities receive support, who is expected to benefit and how results will be judged. The announcement does not set out those reporting arrangements or explain how affected communities will participate in programme decisions.

Employment outcomes will determine the pact's credibility

The framework ultimately promises to connect stronger institutions and increased investment with jobs and inclusive growth. Assessing that promise requires more than counting reforms adopted or programmes launched. Workers and households will have a different measure of progress: whether employment opportunities materialize, how accessible they are and whether economic gains extend to people facing barriers to participation.

The launch provides no quantified job targets, country allocations or implementation timetable, and it does not specify a new financing envelope. Those omissions leave the scale and pace of delivery open. Future financing arrangements will also warrant scrutiny, including the respective contributions of the institutions, governments and private investors, and any obligations attached to public participation.

Tracking both institutional improvements and subsequent investment and employment would help show where the approach works and where obstacles remain. The framework creates a structure for closer cooperation; its development value will emerge through evidence that this cooperation improves governments' ability to deliver broadly shared economic opportunities.