AfDB Backs Green Hydrogen Projects as Africa Seeks to Unlock $23 Billion in Investment

The African Development Bank Group is moving to back four green hydrogen and derivatives projects in Egypt, Morocco, Namibia and South Africa with $20 million in reimbursable grants, targeting one of the least visible but most decisive stages of clean-energy investment: preparing projects well enough to attract serious capital.

Subject to approval by the Bank's Board of Directors, the funding will come through the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa and support projects collectively associated with an estimated $23 billion in investment. The scale difference between the grants and the proposed projects is striking, but it also reveals the purpose of the intervention. AfDB is not financing construction. It is trying to improve the investment readiness of projects whose ambitions far exceed the public money being committed at this stage.

The funding is small because the obstacle comes before construction

The four projects emerged from the Africa Green Hydrogen Programme's call for proposals, which ran from 10 April to 11 May 2026 and attracted 81 submissions spanning 18 African countries. Their selection indicates where the Bank sees immediate potential across fuels, heavy industry and renewable-energy-linked hydrogen production.

Egypt's Project Ra, sponsored by DAI Infrastruktur GmbH, is set to receive $3.55 million. Morocco's Guelmim Green Hydrogen Valley, sponsored by Nareva Holding, secured $5.28 million, while Namibia's Hyphen project, sponsored by Hyphen Hydrogen Energy, will receive $5.93 million. South Africa's Saldanha Hydrogen DRI project, backed by Enertrag in collaboration with ArcelorMittal South Africa, was allocated $5.24 million.

Taken together, the projects are linked to 20 GW equivalent of solar and wind generation capacity, 7 GW of electrolyser capacity and 2,950 MWh of battery storage. Those figures underline the scale of the infrastructure envisioned, but they should not be confused with assets already financed or built.

The financing strategy rests on a different calculation. Early-stage projects can struggle to progress if their technical design, commercial structure, financing model and investment proposition are not sufficiently developed. By directing relatively modest funds toward preparation rather than construction, AfDB is attempting to move projects closer to the point where much larger pools of private capital can assess whether the risks and returns are workable.

Hydrogen is being positioned as an industrial input, not just an energy product

The project mix shows how Africa's green hydrogen ambitions are expanding beyond the production of hydrogen itself. The projects in Egypt, Morocco and Namibia are tied to sustainable marine and aviation fuels, while the South African project focuses on low-carbon iron.

Such applications connect renewable electricity to sectors where cutting emissions is more complicated than simply replacing one source of power with another. Electrolysers can use renewable electricity to produce hydrogen, which can then become an input for fuels or industrial processes. In this model, the value of new solar and wind capacity depends partly on whether it can support commercially viable downstream industries.

AfDB also sees hydrogen and its derivatives as a potential means of storing energy generated from variable solar and wind resources. The programme is designed around the expectation that this could support further renewable-energy deployment while reducing reliance on fossil fuels and associated carbon emissions.

The industrial dimension may prove just as important as the energy argument. If projects progress, investment would not stop at renewable generation. It could extend into processing, storage, export infrastructure and industrial production, creating a broader test of whether African countries can use renewable resources to build new value chains rather than serving solely as locations for electricity generation.

The development dividend is ambitious, but it is not automatic

AfDB has attached a wider economic and social agenda to the programme. It expects green hydrogen development to support industrial growth, export revenues, technology and knowledge transfer, skills development and employment, while surplus generation could potentially improve access to electricity and desalinated potable water.

Turning those objectives into measurable local benefits will depend on how individual projects are designed and implemented. Large export-oriented energy developments can create substantial infrastructure, but the distribution of benefits will hinge on questions such as where jobs are created, which skills are developed locally, how supporting infrastructure is shared and whether domestic users gain from additional electricity or water capacity.

The programme sits at the intersection of two different ambitions. One is to establish internationally competitive hydrogen and derivatives industries capable of attracting foreign investment. The other is to ensure that large energy investments contribute to domestic industrial development and wider economic gains.

The relationship between the two should not be assumed. Export revenues and foreign investment can support national economies, but their local impact depends on procurement, workforce development, infrastructure access and the degree to which economic activity extends beyond the core production facilities.

The next test is whether project preparation can unlock real capital

The 81 proposals submitted from 18 countries suggest strong developer interest in Africa's emerging hydrogen sector. However, the distance between project interest and completed investment remains substantial, and the four selected projects will now provide an early test of whether targeted preparation funding can help narrow that gap.

The immediate milestone is approval by the African Development Bank Group's Board. Beyond that, attention will shift toward financing commitments, commercial agreements, development schedules and the technical steps required to move from proposed capacity to construction.

Investors will also be looking for evidence that the projects can sustain demand for their output, manage the capital requirements of renewable generation and electrolysis, and integrate supporting infrastructure such as storage. The estimated $23 billion investment associated with the four projects demonstrates the scale of the opportunity, but it equally illustrates how much capital must still be mobilised beyond the current grant package.