GRABORA Enters India’s Premium Menswear Market with Focus on Modern Essentials

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 21: GRABORA, a new Indian premium menswear house, has officially entered the country’s fashion and lifestyle market with a collection centred on refined design, quality fabrics, considered fits and understated aesthetics.

Founded by actor and entrepreneur Rishaab Chauhaan, GRABORA has been conceived as a contemporary menswear label focusing on the fundamentals of clothing, including fabric, fit, proportion, construction and detailing. The brand’s approach moves away from prominent branding and fast-changing fashion trends, instead focusing on versatile wardrobe essentials designed to remain relevant across seasons and occasions.

GRABORA describes its design philosophy as “quiet luxury”, with an emphasis on clean silhouettes, considered proportions and purposeful details. The label aims to create clothing that complements individual style rather than prescribing a particular way of dressing. The brand’s inaugural collection brings together everyday and elevated menswear, including T-shirts, knitwear, polos, denim, suede outerwear and structured Scuba separates.

According to GRABORA, the collection has been developed with attention to fabric selection, construction, fit and finishing. The focus is not limited to the visual appearance of the garments but also extends to comfort, functionality and versatility in everyday wear. GRABORA HOUSE

A key part of the launch is GRABORA HOUSE, the physical expression of the brand’s identity. Designed around GRABORA’s understated visual language, GRABORA HOUSE brings together the label’s approach to contemporary design, materials and menswear. The space is intended to provide consumers with a physical experience of the brand alongside its digital presence.

The launch campaign follows the same creative direction, tracing the idea of GRABORA from childhood imagination to its eventual realisation, culminating in the reveal of GRABORA HOUSE. Rishaab Chauhaan’s Fashion Venture

GRABORA marks Chauhaan’s expansion beyond entertainment into the fashion and lifestyle sector. His creative experience in the entertainment industry has contributed to the brand’s creative direction, while his entrepreneurial background and association with the Greenway Modern School chains have informed his approach to developing the business.

With GRABORA, Chauhaan aims to build an Indian premium menswear house with an independent design language and a clear product philosophy. The brand said its objective is to create pieces that can become lasting elements of a wardrobe rather than being driven solely by short-lived trends.

“GRABORA is built around the belief that premium menswear does not need to be loud. The focus is on the fundamentals — fabric, fit, proportion and detail — and on creating clothing that people can return to across occasions,” the brand said. GRABORA officially launches on September 21, 2026, with its inaugural collection being introduced to consumers.

The launch marks the brand’s entry into India’s premium menswear segment, with a positioning centred on contemporary essentials, refined design and understated luxury. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)