India, Uganda reaffirm mutual appreciation for bilateral partnership

India’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Upendra Singh Rawat, met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Kampala on Monday, during which both sides reaffirmed mutual appreciation for their enduring bilateral partnership, according to the High Commission of India in Uganda.

ANI | Updated: 21-09-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 23:01 IST
India, Uganda reaffirm mutual appreciation for bilateral partnership
India's High Commissioner to Uganda, Upendra Singh Rawat, during his farewell courtesy call on Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. (Photo/X/@IndiainUganda). Image Credit: ANI

India’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Upendra Singh Rawat, met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Kampala on Monday, during which both sides reaffirmed mutual appreciation for their enduring bilateral partnership, according to the High Commission of India in Uganda. Highlighting the engagement on X, the High Commission stated, “High Commissioner Upendra Singh Rawat paid a farewell courtesy call to HE President Museveni of Uganda, reaffirming mutual appreciation for the India-Uganda bilateral partnership. Recent milestones include Vice President Jessica Alupo’s BRICS Summit participation and the National Forensic Sciences University’s Jinja Campus convocation.”

The diplomatic interaction follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Ugandan Vice President Jessica Rose Epel Alupo on September 13 on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where the two leaders met and called for closer bilateral engagement to champion the voice of the Global South. Outlining the core focus areas of the meeting between PM Modi and Alupo, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs noted, “They emphasised the need to enhance cooperation in key priority areas through technology partnerships, capacity building, knowledge sharing, investment facilitation, and private-sector collaboration between the two countries. They also underlined that the development partnership between India and Uganda is a source of strength for both countries. Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s support for Uganda’s ‘Vision 2040’ for a transformed and prosperous Uganda. They also emphasised that close people-to-people ties continue to provide solidity to the partnership.”

The MEA statement added, “The two leaders called for closer bilateral engagement to champion the voice of the Global South. Prime Minister thanked the Vice President for her participation in the Summit.” Reflecting on historical diplomatic milestones, Prime Minister Modi looked back at his 2018 visit to the East African nation and emphasised that the Kampala Principles remain foundational to India's outreach across the continent.

Posting on X, Prime Minister Modi stated, “Delighted to meet Vice President Jessica Alupo of Uganda on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Recalled my memorable visit to Uganda in 2018 and the Kampala Principles that continue to guide India’s engagement with Africa. We discussed ways to deepen cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, digital technologies and capacity building. India and Uganda will keep working closely to advance bilateral ties and ensure a stronger voice for the Global South.” (ANI)

TRENDING

1
US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

Global
2
Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Global
3
US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

Global
4
Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM says

Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Higher Education Be Inclusive Without Putting Global South Knowledge on Equal Footing?

How the Hormuz LNG Shock Quietly Erased $241 Billion from US Debt

Can Livestock Manure Cut Fertiliser Use? Promise and Pitfalls of Circular Farming

Can We Cut Carbon Without Leaving Workers Behind? Lessons From 79 Global Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026