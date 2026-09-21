EU Moves to Track Energy and Water Use as AI Data Centres Multiply

Europe's drive to expand artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing is confronting a physical constraint that digital policy can no longer treat as secondary. Every increase in computing capacity requires electricity, cooling, water and grid infrastructure, turning data centres into a central issue for energy planning as well as technological competitiveness.

The European Commission has proposed a common rating scheme for data centres that would disclose how individual facilities use energy and water and how they contribute to the wider electricity system. Covering centres with a capacity above 500 kilowatts, the scheme is designed to make environmental performance more visible as Europe prepares for a rapid expansion of digital infrastructure.

A digital sovereignty strategy meets the limits of the power system

The European Union wants to triple its data centre capacity over the next five to seven years as it seeks greater technological independence and more computing power within Europe. Such expansion is increasingly viewed as essential for AI, cloud services and the broader digital economy.

Computing capacity, however, cannot be separated from the infrastructure supporting it. Larger and more numerous data centres could intensify pressure on electricity networks, increase demand for water and contribute to higher carbon emissions if their growth is not aligned with clean power and resource-efficiency goals.

Data centres consumed approximately 68 terawatt-hours of electricity in the EU in 2024. Consumption is expected to rise to 114 terawatt-hours by 2030, according to International Energy Agency figures cited by the Commission, placing the sector above 3% of total EU electricity demand.

The increase reveals a difficult policy equation. Europe wants enough domestic computing power to strengthen its position in the global technology economy, but the supporting energy system must absorb a large new source of demand while also electrifying transport, industry and buildings.

The proposed label measures more than electricity consumption

The common rating scheme would provide comparable information about the actual resources used by individual data centres. Energy and water efficiency would form part of the assessment, but the Commission also intends to examine how facilities interact with the electricity and heating systems around them.

A data centre would be judged partly on whether it can adjust electricity demand to grid conditions, add clean generation capacity or reuse heat produced during computing operations. The approach treats these facilities not simply as large consumers but as potential participants in managing a more flexible energy system.

Demand flexibility could become especially valuable as Europe adds more wind and solar power. Facilities capable of shifting some electricity use away from periods of grid congestion could reduce pressure on the system, support renewable-energy integration and potentially limit some of the costs associated with meeting peak demand.

Waste heat presents another opportunity. The Commission estimates that reusing about half of the heat generated by European data centres would provide energy equivalent to the total heating demand of four million households. Converting that potential into useful heat would still require nearby demand, suitable networks and investment in recovery infrastructure.

The label could give companies purchasing cloud and computing services a clearer way to compare providers. It may also reward operators that have already invested in efficient cooling, clean power, heat recovery and flexible operations by making those advantages visible to customers, investors and public authorities.

Transparency alone cannot guarantee lower consumption. Its influence will depend on whether the rating methodology produces credible comparisons and whether customers, financiers, regulators and local governments use the information when making procurement, investment and planning decisions.

Efficiency rules could reshape where and how data centres are built

The Commission is pairing its proposed rating system with a public consultation on minimum performance standards for data centres operating in Europe. The consultation, which closes on 14 December 2026, could lay the foundation for requirements that extend beyond disclosure.

Ratings and minimum standards serve different regulatory purposes. A label allows stronger performers to distinguish themselves and gives markets more information, while binding thresholds could prevent the least efficient facilities from continuing to operate without upgrades or could shape the design of new projects.

The combination may influence where data centres are located. Access to clean electricity, sufficient grid capacity, cooling resources and district heating networks could become more important in investment decisions, particularly if operators must demonstrate efficiency and contribute more constructively to local energy systems.

Older facilities may face a different challenge from newly designed centres. Retrofitting cooling equipment, introducing heat-recovery systems or enabling flexible electricity use may require substantial capital, while recently planned projects can incorporate such features from the beginning.

Regional differences will also complicate comparisons. Water availability, climate, electricity generation and heating infrastructure vary across Europe, meaning a measure that is feasible in one location may be difficult or less useful in another. The rating system will need to distinguish genuine inefficiency from constraints created by geography or local infrastructure.

Communities hosting data centres will have their own concerns. New projects may bring investment and strengthen local digital infrastructure, but they can also compete for electricity, water and land. Transparent ratings could improve scrutiny, although they will not resolve disagreements over how costs and benefits are distributed.

The label's credibility will depend on what follows

The delegated regulation establishing the rating scheme now faces a two-month scrutiny period by the European Parliament and the Council. The two institutions may object to the delegated act, including on questions concerning the Commission's delegated authority or the process, but they cannot amend its text.

If the proposal proceeds, the first sustainability labels for individual data centres are expected to appear in 2027. A review planned for the end of 2028 will assess whether the scheme is producing useful information and whether its methodology or implementation needs improvement.

Further negotiations will shape the wider framework. Following a declaration of intent signed in June 2026, the Commission is working with data centre operators, grid operators, energy providers and public authorities towards a tripartite agreement on data centres in the second half of the year.

Several tests will determine whether the initiative produces more than another reporting obligation. The ratings must be understandable, based on reliable data and sufficiently comparable to inform real decisions. Minimum standards must also reflect differences between facilities without creating loopholes that weaken their environmental purpose.

Europe's data centre strategy is becoming a test of whether industrial expansion and resource discipline can be designed together. Building more computing capacity may strengthen the continent's digital position, but technological independence will carry a heavier price if electricity grids, water systems and local communities are expected to absorb the consequences without clear safeguards.

The proposed scheme begins by making those consequences measurable. Its final value will rest on whether Europe uses the information to direct new facilities towards efficient designs, suitable locations, cleaner power and closer integration with energy networks. Without that next step, the continent could gain computing power while transferring an increasingly visible burden to the systems that sustain it.