Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump's favorite 2026 campaign target is Biden: nearly 900 mentions and counting

US President Donald Trump has invoked Joe Biden's name almost 900 times this year, a Reuters review shows, keeping ​his predecessor at the center of debate as Republicans fight to hold their fragile grip on Congress in November's midterm elections. Trump has made Biden, a Democrat, ​his political target on average three times a day across speeches, comments and Truth Social postings, blaming him ‌for problems ​ranging from inflation and immigration to munitions shortages, even as the former president, 83 and battling Stage 4 cancer, has largely withdrawn from public life.

How Trump and Xi went from tariff war to trade truce

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is set to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday for talks aimed at keeping a fragile trade truce that is due to expire in November on track. Here is a look back at key moments in the US-China trade war:

White House turns away CNN, MS ‌NOW, Politico reporters after Trump's ban

The White House on Saturday denied access to journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico, following through with US President Donald Trump's announcement that he would ban them from the building's grounds. All three news outlets separately said their teams' press passes were confiscated on Saturday morning when their journalists went to the White House. They have signaled that they may contest the ban on the grounds that it conflicts with the US Constitution's First Amendment protections for free speech and a free press.

MS NOW, CNN and Politico to sue over White House ban

MS NOW, CNN and Politico said on Monday they were suing the Trump Administration to protect their First Amendment rights after President Donald Trump's announcement that he would ‌ban the news outlets from the White House's building grounds. The three news organizations said they had notified the government that they were filing their lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and could see emergency hearings in the case as soon as this week.

Democrats try to ride data center backlash to ‌election victory in rural US Midwest

No company has announced plans for a data center in Defiance, a city of 17,000 people surrounded by soybean fields in northwestern Ohio. But people in the aptly named community are not taking any chances.

Trump says he will appoint a new AI adviser, without providing details

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Saturday that he plans to appoint a new artificial intelligence adviser, known as an "AI czar," and create an "AI force," though he did not provide details about either initiative or how they would be implemented. Fears are growing in Washington among lawmakers about the risks posed by AI technology on humans and property. Earlier this month, former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon said that "people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade." Trump has repeatedly downplayed concerns about AI and argued that additional regulation is ⁠unnecessary.

Cindy Crawford's son Presley ​Gerber dies aged 27

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, died on Sunday aged 27. The ⁠Los Angeles Medical Examiner in its report indicated that he died in a rehabilitation facility. It did not provide a cause of death.

Trump wants to use Washington arch as military complex for drones and snipers

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday the triumphal arch he plans to build near Washington would double as a "military complex" housing drones and snipers, making it the second major construction project he has sought to justify on ⁠national security grounds. The move, which Trump said came at the military's request, echoed the national security rationale he has used to defend the roughly $400 million ballroom complex being built on the site of the White House's former East Wing. He did not identify any specific threats.

Billionaires abound in California. Why not tax their wealth?

No state may be a more natural fit for a tax on billionaires than ​California. The state leans left politically, needs funds for healthcare and is home to as many as 250 billionaires collectively worth upwards of $2 trillion. But the November 3 ballot initiative Proposition 40, which asks Californians whether to impose a one-time 5% tax on the state's billionaires, is far from certain to pass, political analysts say, ⁠amid a debate that has raised questions about income inequality and the state's future business prospects.

Trump eyes busy week of meetings as UN General Assembly gathers

US President Donald Trump's two days attending the United Nations General Assembly will include a series of bilateral meetings and events with notable political figures such as the leaders of Ukraine and the United Kingdom, and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Nearly 130 heads of state are meeting in New York as the post-World ⁠War ​Two order comes under strain and with the UN itself struggling to remain relevant while weathering attacks from Trump, who has long expressed disdain for the institution and has slashed US funding for many of its agencies.

ICE agent wounds man in Austin, Texas, shooting, city officials say

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and wounded a man in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, city officials said, adding that the man was in serious but stable condition. The man was shot in the torso and taken to a local hospital, officials told reporters at a press conference. The ICE agent shot him during a brief pursuit on foot shortly before 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

Fed's Kashkari says ⁠inflation is still too high in 'all aspects' of US economy, in Fox News interview

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said on Sunday that inflation is too high across all sectors of the US economy, not just in rising oil prices. "So even if we strip out energy, which is really volatile, and strip out food — they matter ⁠a lot — but in terms of where the economy is going, inflation is still too high," Kashkari ⁠told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

US judge signals rejection of part of TikTok privacy settlement

TikTok and ByteDance's proposed $400 million settlement with the US Justice Department hit a hurdle on Friday after a federal judge indicated he would reject part of the agreement. TikTok and its Chinese parent company agreed in August to settle allegations that the short-video app violated US children's online privacy laws.

Lingering feuds threaten Democrats' bid to reclaim US Congress

Democrats are seeking to reclaim Congress, but lingering divisions from a bruising run-up to the November election threaten to imperil ‌the party's attempt to claw back power from President Donald ‌Trump's Republicans. With control of both chambers at stake, Democrats have sought to move past the bad blood of the primaries, but in several competitive states, influential party figures have withheld endorsements ​or so far declined to campaign with nominees for the November 3 US midterm elections.