Malviya Nagar fire case: Delhi HC grants four-week interim bail to hotel owner Lovkesh Bajaj on medical grounds 

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted four weeks' interim bail on medical grounds to Lovkesh Bajaj, the owner of the hotel where a fire broke out in Malviya Nagar on June 3, killing 23 people. Justice Sachin Datta granted interim bail to Lovkesh Bajaj on medical grounds after considering the medical status report filed by the jail authorities.

The High Court has granted him interim bail on a bail bond of Rs 25000 and one surety in the like amount. The Delhi High Court on September 16 called for a report from Jail Authorities on the medical condition of Lovkesh Bajaj.

He was hospitalised and seeking bail on medical grounds. The High Court had called for a report. Justice Manoj Jain on September 16 was informed that Bajaj had been discharged from RML Hospital on September 15 after his surgery. He is in jail now in judicial custody.

Advocate Nitin Ahlawat, along with Preeti Yadav had appeared for Bajaj. It was argued that only a status report has been filed. No complete discharge summary has been filed. He had fainted in judicial custody. There are open wounds that need care. After hearing the submissions, the bench has called for a report from the jail authorities on his medical condition.

Earlier, on September 15, the bench had called for a status report from RML Hospital on the medical condition of Bajaj, who was hospitalised since August. A report was filed informing that Bajaj has been discharged after surgery at RML Hospital. Now he needs dressing that can be done at the jail hospital.

After hearing the submissions, the bench called for a fresh status report from the jail authorities. Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet on September 2 in Saket court against Bajaj, Jay Mishra and Cook Kesar Negi. (ANI)