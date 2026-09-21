India’s core industries grow 4.8% in August; cement, electricity lead expansion

India’s core industries grew 4.8 per cent year-on-year in August 2026, led by strong expansion in cement and electricity production, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 21-09-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 17:41 IST
India’s core industries grow 4.8% in August; cement, electricity lead expansion
Representational Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India’s core industries grew 4.8 per cent year-on-year in August 2026, led by strong expansion in cement and electricity production, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday. The pace of growth was marginally lower than the 5 per cent recorded in July 2026, according to the Ministry’s Provisional Estimates of Index of Core Industries for August 2026.

“The Index of Core Industries (ICI) grew by 4.8 per cent in August 2026 (Provisional Estimate) on a year-on-year basis, compared with August 2025. This is slightly less than the growth rate of 5.0 per cent recorded in July 2026 (Final Index),” the Commerce Ministry said in its release. Among individual sectors, cement recorded the highest year-on-year growth of 12.5 per cent during August, followed by electricity at 11.6 per cent.

Iron ore production increased 5.5 per cent, while steel and refinery products registered growth of 3.4 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively. “Cement, Electricity, Iron Ore, Steel, and Refinery Products observed (Y-o-Y) growth rate of 12.5 per cent, 11.6 per cent, 5.5 per cent, 3.4 per cent, and 2.6 per cent, respectively, whereas Coal, Natural Gas, Crude Oil, and Fertilizers witnessed negative growth in August 2026,” the ministry said.

The government said iron ore, electricity and cement have emerged as the key contributors to the expansion in core industries in recent months. The cumulative performance of core industries also showed an improvement during the first five months of the current financial year.

“Cumulative growth rate of ICI during April-August 2026 was 4.3 per cent (Provisional Estimate) compared to 2.4 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year,” the ministry said. The August figures are provisional, while the Index of Core Industries for July 2026 has been finalised, according to the Commerce Ministry release. (ANI)

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