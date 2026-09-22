19 states sign MoUs for next phase of UDAN scheme to develop 100 airstrips from existing unused airstrips

Nineteen states have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday to roll out the next phase of the regional connectivity scheme, UDAN, initiating a challenge mode framework to convert unserved airstrips into operational airports. Key officials and ministers, speaking at the signing ceremony in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, explained the broader transition of the initiative, stating that the project has moved from mere connectivity to building long-term operational viability.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol underlined the expansion of the domestic aviation market, pointing out that domestic airports handled around 42 crore passengers during 2025-26. "Today, 19 states are signing MoUs with the ministry and together we are starting a new chapter in the civil aviation sector. These steps take the next phase from paper to the ground," Mohol said.

"India is the world's third largest domestic aviation market, and by 2030 we expect this number would reach about 50 crore passengers per year. This transformation did not happen by chance. It rests on two pillars: a bigger infrastructure push and rapid adoption of technology," he said. Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said, "The next phase is not merely an extension of UDAN. It is a redesign based on nearly a decade of good experience. The first decade has demonstrated that regional demand exists. The task before us now is to convert this demand into a reliable and importantly commercially sustainable regional aviation network," Sinha said.

The revamped programme, cleared with an outlay of Rs 29,000 crore over a 10-year period, targets connecting 120 additional destinations, establishing 200 helipads, and facilitating travel for four crore passengers. "States and Union territories are best placed to identify locations where air connectivity can generate the greatest economic and social value. The central government will provide the policy framework, financial support, and institutional coordination. States must complement this through timely availability of land, road, and public transport connectivity, utilities, securities, and fire services, and necessary concessions and effective last mile connectivity," Sinha added.

Highlighting the operational track record of the scheme since 2016, Sinha pointed out that 687 UDAN routes have linked 95 airports, heliports, and water aerodromes, supporting more than 3.58 lakh flights and serving over 1.68 crore passengers across remote destinations including Pasighat, Pithoragarh, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Kishangarh, and Tezu. Outlining the execution plan for upgrading infrastructure, Airports Authority of India Chairman Vipin Kumar said the MoUs mark the rollout of the challenge mode for regional airport creation across unused airfields.

"Across the country, many airstrips remain unused and they await a new lease of life, which this scheme will provide. And through challenge mode, we aim to develop nearly 100 such airstrips into fully operational airports in the year ahead," Kumar said. (ANI)