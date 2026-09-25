"Transformation visible across sectors!": PM Modi marks 12 years of Make in India

In a post on X, PM Modi underlined the growth in domestic manufacturing, investment and exports, stating, "More made in India. More investment in India. More exports from India. A transformation visible across sectors! #12YearsOfMakeInIndia."

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 11:35 IST
"Transformation visible across sectors!": PM Modi marks 12 years of Make in India
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday marked 12 years of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, highlighting the transformation witnessed across sectors. In a post on X, PM Modi underlined the growth in domestic manufacturing, investment and exports, stating, “More made in India. More investment in India. More exports from India. A transformation visible across sectors! #12YearsOfMakeInIndia.”

The ‘Make in India’ initiative was launched on September 25, 2014, with the objective of strengthening India’s manufacturing ecosystem and positioning the country as a global hub for manufacturing, design and innovation. Marking the occasion, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India had moved from an ambition of manufacturing primarily for its domestic market to becoming a country capable of manufacturing for global markets.

“The real story of Make in India goes beyond these numbers. It is the confidence it has created. The confidence among our startup founders, entrepreneurs, manufacturers, innovators, exporters and, most importantly, our people that ‘India can make, India can innovate, and India can compete with the world’,” Goyal said. According to government data, the manufacturing sector has recorded strong growth in recent years, while production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes have contributed to increased investment, production and exports.

As of March 31, 2026, the PLI schemes had attracted around Rs 2.40 lakh crore in actual investment and generated production and sales worth approximately Rs 23.8 lakh crore, with exports worth around Rs 15.2 lakh crore and more than 14.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs. The electronics manufacturing sector has also expanded significantly over the 12-year period. Electronics production increased from around Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to approximately Rs 13.11 lakh crore in 2025-26, while mobile phone production rose from around Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 6.27 lakh crore.

The government has said the initiative has helped strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities while encouraging investment, innovation and integration with global supply chains. (ANI)

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