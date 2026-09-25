Producer Maansi Guptey unveils the title of her first Hindi feature Rani Drycleanerss, starring Panchayat fame Ashok Pathak

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 25: Producer Maansi Guptey is set to enter Hindi feature production with Rani Drycleanerss, her upcoming social-drama starring Panchayat fame Ashok Pathak in the lead role.

Produced by Maansi Guptey, Anish Kumar and Dushyant Sand, the film is being made under the banners of Yantra Pictures and Globots Entertainment. Directed by filmmaker Sagar Kumar Sharma, Rani Drycleaners was shot entirely in Uttarakhand in a start-to-finish schedule. The title Rani Drycleanerss marks an intriguing introduction to a film that promises to explore its social-drama narrative through a rooted and character-driven lens. While the makers are keeping the storyline and release details under wraps, the film is expected to arrive in cinemas later this year.

Speaking exclusively about the title, producer Maansi Guptey says, “Rani Drycleanerss is a very special film for me. The title itself has a certain simplicity and curiosity to it, and as the audience discovers the world of the film, I believe they will understand why it felt like the perfect title for our story.” Ashok Pathak, who earned widespread recognition for his portrayal of Binod in Panchayat, takes on a new character in the film. The project also features Monica Chaudhary, known for Apharan and Dark 7 White, in a pivotal role.

The film also boasts a strong musical line-up, with acclaimed singers Rekha Bhardwaj, Javed Ali, Nakash Aziz and Kailash Kher lending their voices to songs featured in the film. For Maansi, Rani Drycleanerss marks another step forward in a production journey that has already seen her back projects across multiple languages. She previously ventured into Marathi cinema with the 2024 drama Colorphool, which starred Sai Tamhankar and Lalit Prabhakar. Prior to that, she co-produced the Punjabi film Jugni Yaaran Di (2019) and the short films Painful Pride (2019) and Main Tumhara (2021).

With Rani Drycleanerss now in post-production, the makers are expected to reveal further details about the film, including its release plans, in the coming months. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)