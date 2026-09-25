Stovekraft Launches New Pigeon Flagship Store, Expands Retail Presence

VMPL Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 25: Stovekraft Limited, the company behind leading kitchen and home appliance brand Pigeon, has launched a new flagship store in Bengaluru, taking its retail network to 350 stores across India. The new Pigeon store offers an enhanced shopping experience, with an upgraded format, improved product displays and greater product visibility.

The store brings together Pigeon’s extensive portfolio of kitchen appliances and cookware under one roof. Consumers can explore products across categories including pressure cookers, cookware, small kitchen appliances, air fryers, mixer grinders, kettles, cooktops, induction cooktops, chimneys, hobs and ovens, offering solutions for everyday cooking and modern kitchens. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajendra J. Gandhi, Managing Director and Founder, Stovekraft Limited, said, "As consumer preferences evolve, we are seeing a growing expectation for wider choice and the need to experience products before making a purchase. Our stores are designed to bring this experience to life by giving consumers an opportunity to explore Pigeon’s diverse portfolio in a contemporary retail environment with expert advisors on hand to explain product features. The launch of this store is another step in strengthening our retail presence and bringing our products and solutions closer to consumers in our home market.”

Karnataka remains an important market for Pigeon, with more than 75 stores across the state, including in Mysuru, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Davangere and Kalaburagi. As a Bengaluru-headquartered brand, the company continues to deepen its retail presence in the state, enabling consumers across key markets to access and experience Pigeon’s growing portfolio of kitchen appliances and cookware. The new flagship store in Bengaluru further strengthens this network by offering consumers a larger and more immersive brand experience. In fact, the launch also strengthens Pigeon’s physical retail presence while complementing the brand’s growing digital reach, giving consumers a dedicated space to discover and experience its wider portfolio. The new store is part of Pigeon’s continued focus on expanding its retail footprint and creating stronger consumer touchpoints across markets, while making its diverse range of kitchen appliances and cookware more accessible to consumers.

Adress: Pigeon Exclusive Outlet, Rallaram Building, Unity Buildings Complex,

Kalinga Rao Road (Mission Road) (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)