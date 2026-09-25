NHL-The kids are alright: Young guns poised to boost hockey popularity

A new generation of superstars are poised to lift the ​National Hockey League's popularity even higher, as a new ​season unfolds with pop culture crossover appeal ‌at ​the NHL's fingertips. Average viewership soared in the United States last season, buoyed by bankable stars and television sensation "Heated Rivalry," with a sensational Olympic return in Milano Cortina this year only ‌building the buzz.

Young, social media savvy players with the skills to back up their growing celebrity only stand to build that momentum, with San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini set to take on a growing leadership role. "It is a remarkable thing to watch ‌a young player, and there's several of them in the league, that they just come in and they're not fearful, ‌they're not scared, they're not timid, they don't wait their turn. They're just ready to play," said ESPN analyst and retired centre Ray Ferraro.

The 20-year-old Celebrini became the youngest-ever cover athlete for EA Sports NHL game this year and this month graced the cover of The Hollywood Reporter alongside Belmont Cameli, ⁠the star ​of Amazon Prime Video's ice ⁠hockey drama series "Off-Campus". "This is the way of the newer kid, the newer player coming into the league. They've all grown up with a phone in ⁠their hand. They've grown up with social media. They're not intimidated by it. They welcome it," said Ferraro.

"I hope Mack continues on that way. ​There is room and need for it. Some guys it's just easy, and some guys it's more difficult. For ⁠Macklin, that stuff is easy. It just bubbles out of him." He has company in the upper echelons of the sport, with 19-year-old Matthew Schaefer, the New ⁠York ​Islanders' beloved Calder Trophy winner who became the youngest defenseman in more than eight decades to score a goal in his rookie season.

Connor Bedard, who at 21 became the second-youngest captain in Chicago Blackhawks history when he was named to ⁠the role this month, brings tantalising potential a formidable Gen-Z cohort. "It's a role of a superstar to take the franchise, put ⁠it on his back and ⁠carry them to a Stanley Cup. Maybe that's going to happen in Chicago," said ESPN analyst and Hall of Famer Mark Messier. "Good players, hopefully superstars, are a big part of the rebuilds, ‌and we'll see ‌if that can happen in Chicago."