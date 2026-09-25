Trisha Studios announces research-based Punjabi feature film ‘Sui - Maqboolpura Files’

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Punjab [India], September 25: Trisha Studios has announced its upcoming Punjabi feature film Sui - Maqboolpura Files, a powerful human story developed after nearly two years of research into real events, documents, personal experiences and accounts connected with its subject.

Produced by Tilok Kothari and written and directed by Abhinav Thakur, the film will feature actor Kiran Shergill in a leading role. At the heart of Sui - Maqboolpura Files are the stories of women and families whose experiences remained largely outside wider public discussion. The film also brings into focus the perspectives of lawyers, journalists and others who witnessed the circumstances surrounding the subject, raised questions and sought to bring greater attention to what had happened.

Over the course of nearly two years, the makers studied available documents, accounts and differing perspectives and interacted with administrative officials, journalists, lawyers, respected personalities and individuals closely familiar with the subject. Rather than approaching the story merely as an account of an incident or a social issue, Sui - Maqboolpura Files explores the people, relationships, choices and circumstances around it. The extensive research has been woven into an emotional and engaging cinematic narrative, with the makers aiming to retain both the human depth and the sensitivity that the subject demands.

Much of the film’s storyline and several key characters are deliberately being kept under wraps at this stage. Kiran Shergill plays a prominent character at the centre of an important emotional and narrative journey, while the identities and roles of several other characters will be unveiled as the film moves closer to release. The film brings together an experienced creative and technical team, with Suman Sahu as Director of Photography, Sanjay Sankla as Editor, Tapish Soni as Production Designer, Nitasha Bhateja as Costume Designer and Abhilekh Lal composing the Background Music. Trisha Studios is handling the film’s post-production, while Vikramjit Shergill is associated with the project as Executive Producer.

Presented by Trisha Studios and produced by Tilok Kothari, Sui - Maqboolpura Files is now progressing into its next phase of production and post-production. With its research-driven foundation, untold human stories and a narrative whose key details remain closely guarded, Sui - Maqboolpura Files is set to bring a compelling and deeply rooted Punjabi story to the screen.

Further announcements regarding the cast, story and release will follow. ‘Sui - Maqboolpura Files’ is Coming Soon.

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