Pope Leo decries world leaders who disrespect rule of law

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 19:31 IST
Pope Leo decries world leaders who disrespect rule of law

​Pope Leo ​on Friday decried world ‌leaders who ​disrespect the rule of law ‌in a speech at the Paris headquarters of the UN culture and education ‌body, UNESCO, without naming individuals. "Instead of ‌respecting the law, those in power invoke it when it serves their interests ⁠and ​disregard ⁠it when it restrains them, treating even justice ⁠itself as though it were ​a commodity to be bought and sold," ⁠said the pontiff.

Leo, who became pope ⁠in ​2025, has forcefully decried the direction of global leadership in ⁠recent months. He said the world was "being ⁠ravaged ⁠by a handful of tyrants" last April.

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