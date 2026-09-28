India Energy Week 2027 expected to scale up further, 17,000 sq m already booked: Hardeep Puri

India Energy Week (IEW) 2027 is expected to be bigger in scale, with around 17,000 square metres of exhibition space already booked, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said while attending a curtain-raiser event for the India Energy Week 2027 in Kolkata. Puri said the booking has taken place around five months ahead of the event, indicating strong interest in the upcoming edition.

The theme of IEW 2027 is “Unlocking Innovation, Securing Energy, and Shaping Tomorrow.” “I expect 2027 IEW to be even bigger in scale. Something like 17,000 square meters of space is already booked, and we are a good five months away from the event,” Puri said.

He said the event has expanded significantly in recent years in terms of participation, exhibitors and conference sessions. According to Puri, IEW in 2023 brought together 35,000 plus participants, 326 exhibitors and 60 sessions. By 2026, the scale had increased to 75,000 participants, 700 exhibitors, 100 conferences, 120 conference sessions and 550 global expert speakers, with participation from 120-plus countries.

Puri said the growth in the scale of the event has created several opportunities and expressed satisfaction over the turnout at the curtain-raiser event in Kolkata. The minister also spoke about the broader global energy environment and the challenges created by uncertainty and turmoil in the global arena.

“Uncertainties in the global arena. Uncertainty is a mild word; you could call it turmoil,” Puri said, adding that India has successfully navigated the uncertainty and turmoil. He said global crude oil prices during this period had risen by 70 to 80 per cent, depending on the reference period being considered. Puri said the government worked to insulate consumers from the impact of such global fluctuations.

He also highlighted India's fuel distribution network, saying that the country has 107,000 retail outlets and that “no one went dry” during the period of global energy uncertainty. Puri also pointed to the expansion of LPG connections in the country. According to him, LPG connections increased from 14 crore in 2014 to 33 crore 50 lakh in 2026.

He said that if one LPG connection is considered to serve four people in a household, the number effectively covers the country's population of around 140 crores. The minister further highlighted the geopolitical challenge facing India's LPG supplies, noting that three of the major or three of the only, suppliers of LPG to India were in the vicinity of the Hormuz.

Earlier at another event in Kolkata, Puri said the government's priority had been to navigate global uncertainty while insulating India's 1.4 plus billion people from fluctuations caused by such developments. He also pointed to the reduction of Rs 10 per litre on petrol and diesel, saying that the government had prioritised consumers while dealing with the impact of global energy prices. (ANI)