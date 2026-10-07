Jio unveils AI-powered ‘Smart Shop’ solution for offline retailers

Reliance Jio has unveiled an AI-powered digital retail solution ‘Smart Shop’ to help offline businesses attract customers through social media, the company said in a statement. The technology is being showcased at the India Mobile Congress 2026, being held in New Delhi from October 7 to 10.

According to a company release, Smart Shop allows retailers to use Haptik Solo and artificial intelligence to create catalogues on Instagram, develop social media posts and reach potential customers within their local catchment areas. “From reaching customers through social media and bringing them to the store, to offering Wi-Fi and deals through a QR scan and subsequently encouraging them to return, the entire journey can be managed through a single system,” it said.

Under the system, customers visiting a store can scan a QR code to connect to Wi-Fi. The same interface can be used to deliver store offers and discount coupons to customers through WhatsApp, allowing retailers to maintain a digital connection with shoppers after their visit. “Offers and discount coupons available at the store can also be delivered instantly to customers through WhatsApp.”

The solution also integrates Jio’s OneView portal, which provides retailers with information on customer visits, including the outlet visited, duration of the visit and whether the shopper is a first-time or repeat customer. Apart from this, the system can also classify customers into categories such as new, returning and loyal. Customers who have not visited for a long time can be sent personalised offers through WhatsApp to encourage them to return, and their subsequent visits can also be tracked.

Jio is offering this solution as a ‘single partner, full-stack’ model. “For now, ‘Smart Shop’ is being showcased as a technology demonstration. The company has not yet clarified how many social media platforms will eventually be integrated with the system,” the company said in a release. (ANI)