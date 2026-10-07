Turkey's Erdogan stresses importance of Black Sea navigation safety in call with Putin

Turkish ​President Tayyip Erdogan ​told Russian ‌counterpart Vladimir ​Putin in a phone call on Wednesday ‌that efforts to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea were important, the Turkish ‌presidency said, adding that Erdogan reiterated ‌his offer to help facilitate direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.

NATO member Turkey, which ⁠has ​maintained ⁠good ties with both Moscow and Kyiv since ⁠Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, ​has repeatedly called on both sides ⁠to halt attacks in the Black Sea. Ankara ⁠says ​it is awaiting responses to a proposal it conveyed to ⁠Russia and Ukraine aimed at stopping the ⁠attacks ⁠and ensuring the safe shipment of grain from the region.