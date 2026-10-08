SEBI mandates new ‘Credit Risk-o-Meter’ to help investors assess debt risks

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) mandated a colour-coded “Credit Risk-o-Meter” for debt securities on Wednesday, requiring issuers and online bond platforms to prominently display the credit risk of securities to help investors assess risks before investing.

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 10:00 IST
SEBI mandates new ‘Credit Risk-o-Meter’ to help investors assess debt risks
SEBI logo (Photo/@SEBI_updates). Image Credit: ANI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) mandated a colour-coded “Credit Risk-o-Meter” for debt securities on Wednesday, requiring issuers and online bond platforms to prominently display the credit risk of securities to help investors assess risks before investing. The new disclosure will apply to all listed and proposed-to-be-listed non-convertible securities, commercial papers, securitised debt instruments, security receipts and structured debt or market-linked debentures, whether issued through public issue or private placement.

Under the framework, the Credit Risk-o-Meter will be mandatory in offer documents, abridged prospectuses, private placement memorandums, advertisements and on the web and mobile platforms of online bond platform providers (OBPPs). SEBI said the mechanism is intended “to assist investors in assessing credit risk through colour-coded visualization prior to investing”.

The meter will map existing credit ratings from AAA to D into six risk levels, ranging from “Lowest credit risk” to “High to Very high risk of Default”, using different colour codes. Where a debt security has ratings from multiple credit rating agencies, the meter will reflect the lowest rating, although all ratings can be disclosed alongside it. The framework also requires issuers and OBPPs to disclose the name of the credit rating agency and the actual credit rating below the meter. For unsecured debt instruments, the word “unsecured” must be displayed in bold red text.

For online bond platforms, any change in the Credit Risk-o-Meter must be communicated within 24 hours of receiving intimation of a rating change. The meter will also have to be displayed on bond listing and details pages before investment action buttons. SEBI has further required OBPPs to source the meter solely from ratings assigned by SEBI-registered credit rating agencies and maintain automated systems to update it within 24 hours. Manual overrides of the classification are prohibited, while audit trails of updates and rating changes must be maintained.

The circular will come into force 45 days after its issuance on Wednesday, giving stock exchanges, depositories, issuers and OBPPs time to put the required systems and processes in place. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflation Pressure

Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflat...

Rwanda
2
UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trump visit

UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trum...

Global
3
Kosovo parliament elects new president, avoiding snap election

Kosovo parliament elects new president, avoiding snap election

Global
4
SpaceX seeks $40 billion financing led by Apollo to buy Nvidia chips, FT reports

SpaceX seeks $40 billion financing led by Apollo to buy Nvidia chips, FT rep...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ChatGPT in College Assignments: Study Exposes Missing Rules in Library Education

Turning Maize Waste Into Opportunity: The Support Nigeria’s Smallholder Farmers Need

AI Safety Filters Cut Review Costs but Miss Subtle Threats in Agent Social Networks

High Emissions Could Push Extreme Drought Into a Far More Dangerous Global Phase

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026